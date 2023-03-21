South Indian Dosa Gets a Spiderman Makeover, Video Goes Viral

An innovative food experiment involving popular South Indian breakfast item, dosa, has become a viral sensation on Instagram reels. The video features a woman giving a Superhero twist to the traditional dish by shaping the batter into Spider-man’s iconic cobwebs.

First, the woman makes two dosas in the shape of cobwebs. She tops one of the dosas with cheese, oil, a yolk, masala, and masala and places the other dosa on top as it cooks. In the end, she adds a quirky touch by topping it with smiley tomato sauce before elegantly serving it. The reel is posted by an Instagram page called “Namaste India" and has crossed 16 million views in two months with over six lakhs likes.

Many users loved the smiley that was added at the end and the elegant way the dosa was cooked. One user remarked, “So beautifully prepared" with several heart emoji at the end. Another user commented, “Wow, something new and delicious". The third user humorously said on the inclusion of Cheese and Mayonnaise, “This looks less like a Dosa but more like an Indian Pizza". READ MORE

Several other users connected it to the other Indian street food experiments on Instagram Reels which have mostly been unsuccessful. Other viral food experiments which have left netizens speechless have been omelettes with chowmein filling, pasta made from grinding the pasta, masala dosa with ice cream, and Maggi made with the soft drink Fanta. A few users commented on what is the need of putting eggs and cheese in a vegetarian dosa in which one comment said, “At least it is better than Fanta Maggi." READ MORE

Instagram Reels has appeared to be the new platform for budding chefs and different food experiments to hit the masses. Such internet popularity makes these hidden vendors visible which helps them in their livelihood.

