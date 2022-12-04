South Korean Striker Cho Gue-sung Becomes Internet Heart-throb As Popularity Surges

FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana led to an unexpected surge in the popularity of South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung. The 24-year-old managed to steal the limelight through his good looks and has suddenly become a heart-throb on the internet. Being his first FIFA World Cup, Cho Gue-sung plays the forward position for the South Korean national team and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. A recent report by the New York Times claimed that the football player had to turn his phone off because he was getting too many marriage proposals. At the start of the #FIFAWorldCup he had around 20,000 Instagram followers, at the time of writing this he has 2.1 million followers.

Several people who did not know his name started referring to him as ‘Player no 9,’ completely based on his jersey number. Several people on Twitter also talked about the same. Have a look:

Meanwhile, South Korea now faces Portugal and needs to beat them to get to four points. Their fate then rests on whether Uruguay beat Ghana or not plus the goal difference. A win for Uruguay will bring them level on points with South Korea. A defeat to Portugal will dump South Korea out of the world cup.

