South Korean YouTuber Meets Indian Men Who Came to Her Rescue on Mumbai Street

A South Korean YouTuber who was harassed by two men in Mumbai during her live-streaming shared a picture with the Indian boys who helped her escape from the dangerous situation. YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who goes by the handle ‘Mhyochi’ on social media, was molested by two local men in the Khar area of Mumbai on November 29. Meanwhile, a man, who spotted Hyojeong in trouble while watching her live stream, rushed to the spot and distanced the accused men, identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari.

The Korean woman expressed her gratitude to the men who came to her rescue. Taking to Twitter, Hyojeong shared a pic with Aditya and Atharva as she was having lunch with them. “Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street…Aditya & Atharva." read the post.

Netizens started applauding the young boys who gathered the courage and respect for the foreign lady facing problems in India. “Aditya and Atharva is what India is all about. Kudos to the brave men" commented a user. Another social media user wrote, “We Indian believe the guest is our God. So be our guest and enjoy your tour..all the best." while the third one wrote, “Proud of u guys…"

Meanwhile, Hyojeong also shared how she was rescued after the incident and thanked the ‘gentleman’ who came all the way to save her from the molesters. “Mumbai is really safe.." she exclaimed after taking a sigh of relief and walking with the man who protected her.

The accused were also arrested after the incident sparked outrage on the internet. Hyojeong was happy and satisfied that the Mumbai Police took quick action against them and said, “I will not leave India, I will not let this ruin my trip." She further added how thankful she was to people who helped her out and made her feel at home in India.

