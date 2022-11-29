Spanish Man Sets Guinness World Record For Most Watermelons Slapped in a Minute

Who needs a knife when you can break open a watermelon with your palm? Well, not everyone can do that without hurting themselves in the process. But Spanish athlete Roberto Rodriguez certainly knows not only how to crack open a watermelon with just one slap but he knows how to set a world record while doing it. In a clip shared by the Guinness World Record, Roberto can be seen setting the world record on the set of the Italy-based TV special Lo Show Dei Re. As people hold watermelons up for him, he can be seen smashing them with an open hand as he travels up and down the line.

Check it out here:

Social media users were impressed by Roberto’s strengths. Some wondered if his hand would sting after all that slapping and smashing. One YouTube user wrote, “If I were you, I'd rather not mess with this guy, not even watermelons are strong enough to hold his punches. Real life one punch man.”

“If he used both hands, he’d do even more!” read another comment.

A third user commented, “Look at the colour of those, if they were greener and fresher this would have another outcome.”

Meanwhile, one user enquired after what Guinness World Record considered a slap. Because smashing and slapping seemed two entirely different things to them. In response, Guinness commented, “it's not the official record title but it's catchier.”

According to the Guinness World Record official website, the official record title is ‘the most watermelons smashed with an open hand in one minute’ The record stands at 39. Achieved on February 10, 2022, this record was a part of the Italy-based production Lo Show Dei Record 2022.

However, if you think this is the only world record set for smashing watermelons, you are mistaken. Watermelons have been disintegrated by punches, roundhouse kicks, and even using one’s head! The official record for most smashed watermelons using punches in one-minute stands at 78 and was achieved by Edgar Scandurra.

The record for disintegrating the fruit with a roundhouse kick in one minute stands at 30 and was achieved by Prabhakar Reddy P. Similarly, 49 watermelons were smashed in a minute with the head, achieved by Muhammad Rashid.

Which record do you find the most impressive?

