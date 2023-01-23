Sperm Donor And Father To 57 Children Finds It Difficult To Start Family Of His Own

A man, who has 57 children — all over the world — fears that he has ruined his dating life. Before you get us wrong, let us reveal that the man named Kyle Gordy is a professional sperm donor. The biological father of 57 kids has claimed that he is unable to get into a serious relationship with a woman, owing to his profession. The 30-year-old California resident, according to Metro, says that although he has no regrets about donating sperm or quitting sex to ensure his “tip-top" sperms do not get wasted, it is getting increasingly difficult for him to find a serious partner to start a family of his own.

Kyle says that he had an “average" dating life with lots of women, but none of them turned out to be long-term or serious. Now he has a lot of attention from women, but they only approach him to have a baby. He said in a statement, “As soon as two years [after donating] I got more attention as that’s when I was actively donating more. I had a few successful pregnancies, so I started receiving messages on my Instagram from women, which I was really surprised about." But he isn’t happy with this kind of attention, as the reason behind women texting him was because “they wanted the option for the child to see their biological father."

The man added that he has had a few women approach him for a possible relationship, but he says that “it never goes anywhere." He further revealed that he would be happy to indulge in a “special lady" came along. He also said that he has accepted his decision of donating sperm but has realised along the way that his dating life will never be the same again.

