A Dutch sperm donor, who fathered 550 children, is now facing a civil lawsuit for increasing the risk of accidental incest. Jonathan Jacob Meijer, who is a musician by profession, is being sued by the Netherlands’ Donorkind Foundation, according to The Times. The 41-year-old has reportedly donated to approximately 13 clinics, of which 11 are said to be in the Netherlands. The group has accused the man of lying about the number of times he has donated sperm. A donor can only father 25 children, as per Dutch guidelines. In addition to this, a donor also cannot impregnate more than 12 women, according to the rules in the country that ensure the reduction of incest, and inbreeding.

As per The Times, Meijer resides in Kenya and besides the Netherlands, he has made donations in Ukraine and Denmark. The civil lawsuit was brought by a Dutch woman, who is one of the mothers of Meijer’s children. A report by Telegraph identifies the woman as Eva, who got pregnant in 2018 with Meijer’s sperm. The woman explained she would have never chosen Meijer if she had had any clue about his previous donations. Evan claims that only thinking about the consequences makes her “sick to the stomach."

The Donorkind Foundation aims to stop Jonathan Jacob Meijer from making any further donations, while also procuring information about his past donations. The group wants his stored sperm to be destroyed from all clinics, until and unless it is reserved for a woman who already has one of his children. The chairman of the Donorkind foundation told the portal, “We are taking action against this man because the government is doing nothing. He has a global reach via the internet and he does business with large, international sperm banks."

Meijer was blacklisted from donating sperm in the Netherlands back in 2017. At the time, it was discovered that he has already fathered about 102 children. The issue was first raised by the Dutch Society Of Obstetrics And Gynecology. However, the legal action did not stop him and he continued to donate sperm abroad.

Meijer has a YouTuber channel where he frequently uploads his music and other commentary videos.

