Spiny Bush Viper To Monocled Cobra, Snakes That Humans Have No Antivenom To

Innumerable wonders of nature leave us in absolute awe. However, the other side of nature which is horrifying instils certain fears in us that often take the form of phobia and stay with us forever. One such fear is the fear of snakes. A very justified one as innumerable species of snakes are venomous and may lead to one’s death. But a lot of these snakes do have antivenoms. This makes our worries vanish in a second. However, one fact that people do need to worry about is that there are certain species of snakes which do have antivenom. This means that even if you reach a nearby medical facility in time after a snakebite, you may not live to see the next sunrise.

According to A-Z Animals, here are some species of snakes that do not have an anti-venom:

Advertisement

Spiny Bush Viper

Spiny Vipers have spiky scales that stick up and they are green in colour. They can grow about 2-2.5 feet in size and mostly live in trees. Eastern and central countries of Africa that are full of swamps, woodlands and tropical rainforests are spiny bush viper’s habitats.

African Bush Viper

The African Bush Viper is a venomous snake that is found in central and western countries in Africa. These arboreal snakes love to hang out in trees and can grow up to 2.5 feet long. They are found in various colours like bright green, red, orange or yellow. Their scales are spikey and they seldom come in human contact.

Monocled Cobra

The monocled cobras are found in India and can grow up to 3-5 feet long. The antivenom in India is a generic one which works on only a few snakebites. Others such as the monocled cobra do not have an antivenom for their bite. Their venom is a neurotoxin that affects the nerve tissues of the victim.

Sind Krait

The Sind Krait is found in Western parts of India and belongs to the cobra family. The Sind Krait can grow up to 6.5 feet long and they frequently live near humans due to which snake-human conflicts are common with kraits. Researchers found that Sind krait’s venom is 40 times more potent than that of the common cobra! Sind kraits are also common in rice patties which makes bites to rice paddy workers more common as well.

Some other snakes that do not have antivenom are the Malayan blue coral snake, Sochurek’s saw-scaled viper and African twig snake.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here