Spot A Currency Of Different Denomination In This Heap Of Rs 10 Notes

Social media has many pictures and challenges that go viral on the internet. These pictures go viral, and people are expected to find something unique in them. One such picture was shared by the popular motivational speaker and entrepreneur, Dr Vivek Bindra, on his Twitter account.

He posted the picture on Twitter and issued a challenge to the people. The picture had lots of Rs 10 notes that were unevenly spread and mixed. He asked the people to carefully look at the picture and explained that there are several Rs 10 notes. Some are new, and some are old. But there is also a different note. The challenge is to find it.

Many users took up the challenge. Some of them failed to recognise the fake note, while some of them could easily figure out the exact position of the note. One of the users even posted the exact location of the odd note. The user said that the odd note is the old Rs 50 note. He explained that, on looking carefully at the right side of the picture, there will be a folded note lying there that is not a Rs 10 note but one of Rs 50. That is the fake note.

The picture has gone viral on social media and has received almost 10,000 likes on Twitter. Many people were spot on in locating the Rs 50 note and have even shared the solution in the comment section of the post.

Dr. Vivek Bindra is a motivational speaker and popular business coach. A monk-turned-entrepreneur has been a trusted advisor to more than 15,000 companies. He has also inspired and helped people through his business strategies, business lessons, and leadership development.

He has received more than 100 globally admired awards and is a three-time Guinness World Record holder for the largest online business lesson.

