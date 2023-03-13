Optical illusions provide an interesting insight into how our brain perceives images based on elements like colour, light and surroundings. They go viral on social media quite often and leave millions of social media users baffled, owing to the fascinating ways devised to solve them. These mind-bending illusions delight and confuse users in equal measure. One such optical illusion has been designed by Bright Side Youtube channel, in which users need to find a human being concealed in a forest filled with bears. Before users embark on this task, thinking of it as an easy one, we need to remind them of another condition. The time limit to solve it is 11 seconds. So users need to put their thinking caps on and try to solve this riddle as fast as they can.

Turns out that many must have cracked this illusion within the specified time frame and even less than that. Others might face some problems and it is expected because the illusion is not an easy one. The bears seem so identical that it is an uphill task to identify the human being disguised as a bear. There are so many that users need to carefully see every bear to identify whether it is a real one or not.

Now, when the specified time limit is finished, it is time to reveal the answer. We bet that the answer will surprise the users who were not able to crack the quiz. They will surely regret being extremely close to solving the illusion but not being able to do it.

The answer lies in the fact that a human has disguised itself as a bear and has worn its costume, which is quite enough to distinguish it from the other animals. How can we find who has worn the costume? It is quite evident due to the zip which is visible on the back of the costume. It was not a difficult task but required a hawk’s eye, which is necessary to comprehend an optical illusion. Those having an eye for the most minuscule details can easily decode the illusions. If you haven’t been able to, better luck next time.

