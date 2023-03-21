Spotify Removes 'Kedarnath' And 'Kalank' Songs And Twitter is Lamenting

Music is an escape to many. There are people who resort to it when they are seeking an escape from their daily tired routines. There are also people who follow every song keenly because of their craze of music and tunes. In such cases, a playlist comes to the rescue. People take hours and hours to compile all of their favourite songs and it comes as a major bummer when all of these songs are just gone. A similar incident took place when Spotify India removed many Bollywood albums from the app.

Amid all of this, many took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure. Kedarnath and Kalank happen to be two of many such albums. “Spotify has suddenly removed many hindi songs from its collection. What could be the reason behind it? Removed Songs include albums from: ABCD2,BaarBaarDekho,BadhaiDo, BangBang, SecretSuperStar, Dangal,Kalank,MissonMangal,PadMan,3idiots,Kedarnath,Jersey,Raazi," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “They removed songs from kedarnath on Spotify! WTFFFF……"

Here are a few tweets:

According to a report by Malaymail, over two dozen famous Bollywood songs have been removed. Music portal Billboard reported that Spotify removed Indian record label Zee Music Company’s catalogue after negotiations for a renewal of their licensing agreement fell through. This also includes the current number one track on India’s Spotify playlist Apna Bana Le. It is a soundtrack from 2022 Hindi film Bhediya. They also removed Maiyya Mainu which is a soundtrack from 2022 Hindi film Jersey.

