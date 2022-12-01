Spotify Wrapped 2022 is Here and Pritam is Somehow All Over Everyone's Lists Again

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here and Bollywood singer Pritam is mysteriously all over Desis’ lists yet again. Every year around December, Spotify gives users an overview of their year in music which Twitter likes to call an accurate representation of one’s emotional wellbeing. We can’t guarantee that it’s 100 per cent scientific and what it says about you if you’re listening to too much Pritam. Desi Twitter, however, makes it a point to make memes about the mysterious phenomenon of Pritam ending up on their Spotify Wrapped lists.

Pritam is the one who gave us some of the old Bollywood sad song classics, so you wouldn’t exactly be faulted for listening to too much of his music. One Twitter user, whose top artist was Taylor Swift, wrote, “WHO IS PRITAM IDK PRITAM this is so funny I’d listen to random Hindi music and somehow most of them were owned by Pritam."

For the third year in a row, Spotify’s top artist for 2022 was Bad Bunny. To no one’s surprise, other top artists included Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS among others. In India, for the third consecutive year too, Arijit Singh remained the most streamed artist on Spotify.

