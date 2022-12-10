Square Root of 4, Factorial of 100: India's Google Search on Math Continued in 2022

Math phobia is real and Indians are proving it once again. You know the feeling when you’re solving a math problem for perhaps an exam and you begin to second guess every single thing you know? Is two plus two four? Should you double check the tables for 7? Could you be a hundred percent certain that seven multiplied by seven results in forty-nine? One of the basic things we learn in elementary math is the square root of 4. Yes, it is 2. We googled it. Turns out, so did a whole lot of Indians throughout 2022.

Google’s Year in Search report for 2022 reveals that the hunt for the square root of 4 figured among the top five “What is" questions looked up by Indians. The four things preceding it on the list are Agneepath Scheme, NATO, NFT and PFI.

Advertisement

No one should be faulting anyone for not knowing the answer to “what is the square root of 4". Growing up is tough, life is tough and lessons learnt in school are easily forgettable.

Last year, too, a math problem featured among top Google searches, albeit it was slightly above the current one in terms of difficulty. ‘What is the factorial of hundred’ was #2 on India’s top searches in 2021. The search term peaked between May 30 to June 5, 2021 when questions about the answer shot up.

So, what’s the answer to ‘What is the factorial of a hundred?’

For that, you would need to know what a factorial is first. According to the Britannica definition “factorial, in mathematics, the product of all positive integers less than or equal to a given positive integer and denoted by that integer and an exclamation point." To put it into numbers, if we were trying to find the factorial for 5, it would be written as 5!

Advertisement

What would the answer be? 5! = 1x2x3x4x5 or 120.

Similar, for 6! it would be 1x2x3x4x5x6 or 720.

So what is the factorial for 100?

We can calculate it by 1x2x3x4x5x6x7… all the way to 100. The long answer is: 93326215443944152681699238856266700490715968264381621468592963895217599993229915608941463976156518286253697920827223758251185210916864000000000000000000000000.

The short answer, and the easier to define answer, is 9.3326215443944E+157 (approximately.)

Read all the Latest Buzz News here