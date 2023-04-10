Home » Buzz » SRK-BTS' V, Salman Khan-Robert Pattinson's Batman: Twitter Lists 'Forbidden' Celeb Lookalikes

Shah Rukh Khan and BTS' V, Salman Khan in Tere Naam and Robert Pattinson's Batman: Twitter has been listing some wild 'forbidden' celebrity lookalikes.

Last Updated: April 10, 2023

New Delhi

Do you think SRK and BTS' V look similar? (Credits: Via Twitter)
There’s no dearth of celebrity doppelgangers in this world- think Hrithik Roshan-Brad Pitt, or even the SRK doppelgangers who earn a living by attending different events dressed up as King Khan’s characters in movies. However, there are doppelganger opinions going around on Twitter that no one had seen coming, but once you see these resemblances, you can’t ‘unsee’ them.

A Twitter user asked everyone, “do y’all have “forbidden" pairs you think look alike but also know NO one else is gonna agree?" The responses have been wild. Have Mark Ruffalo and finance influencer Ankur Warikoo ever been seen in the same room? Have Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and Taare Zameen Par’s Darsheel Safari ever been spotted in the same place? We didn’t think so.

Check out the wild thread that has unfurled on Twitter. Some of these happen to be arguably popular opinions as well. Some others have taken unpopular to a whole different level: for instance, Salman Khan in Tere Naam and Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Ranbir Kapoor and Tatya Vinchu from Zapatlela, a Marathi horror comedy film. Lying somewhere in the middle are pairs like Bobby Deol and Brooklyn 99’s Charles Boyle (played by Joe Lo Truglio), Shah Rukh Khan and BTS’ Taehyung.

Did you vibe with any of these?

