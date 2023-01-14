SRK Emotional Over Collage of Him Doing the Salute in 'Fauji', 'Mai Hoon Na' and 'Pathaan'

The Pathaan fever has gripped the nation. Just days ahead of the release, social media is abuzz with Pathaan posts from fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the trio– Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on-screen. And now, a fan-made poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s massive transformation from his first television show Fauji in 1989 to his film Main Hoon Na in 2004 and then upcoming film Pathaan, has left social media users emotional. It has also grabbed Shah Rukh Khan’s attention.

It all started when Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to conduct his regular ‘Ask SRK’ session. During the session, one of his fans shared the collage with the caption, “One word for the journey Ask SRK. Plz reply," they wrote. It didn’t take long for the Pathaan to notice the tweet. He reshared it and wrote, “Oh wow hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!"

Advertisement

The throwback post took the internet on a nostalgic trip. Praising the actor, one of his fans tweeted, “Fauji was a hit TV series, Main Hoon Na was a Superhit movie. Pathaan will keep on the tradition."

“Good ? Old? SRK always salute India. Proud of him. Best actor ever born," said another user.

Advertisement

Heaping praise on SRK’s first TV show, another fan said, “I would so look forward for every episode of Fauji."

Advertisement

Since being tweeted, the post has garnered close to 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan promises to be an action spectacle. SRK is set to be pitted against the leader of Outfit X, John Abraham’s terror organisation. As it becomes a major threat to India, Shah Rukh Khan joins hands with Deepika Padukone to fight the group’s assault.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here