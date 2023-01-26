SRK Fans in Kolkata Celebrate 'Pathaan Day' With Poster on Horse Carriage, 'Band Baaja'

The ‘Pathaan’ craze hit Kolkata hard and Shah Rukh Khan fans in the city pulled out all the stops to celebrate the star’s return to the big screen after four years. SRK fans have gone berserk all over the country, from saluting the actor when he saluted on-screen to sleeping at theatres overnight to catch the first day-first show and dancing inside cinemas. The box office collections of the movie have also gone through the roof at the end of the first day.

Some SRK fans in Kolkata took things a notch higher with their celebration on the streets and a video of it has gone viral. It was shared on Twitter by Zee News journalist Pooja Mehta.

The SRK fans took a jumbo garlanded poster of ‘Pathaan’ and mounted it on a horse carriage. They took out a procession with the poster and a whole pipe band played in accompaniment, the whole thing resembling something like a wedding procession.

Many such ‘band baaja but not baraat’ situations were witnessed in Kolkata on ‘Pathaan Day’.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has already become the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema with 8000 screens already playing the film worldwide and additional late night shows being added to meet public demand in the country.

