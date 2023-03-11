Shah Rukh Khan’s thumping resurgence on Twitter has been a sight to behold of late. Since SRK winged the promotional strategy for ‘Pathaan’ via ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on the microblogging platform, people have been freshly awoken to the charms of his ways. Now, an old video has been going viral wherein SRK can be seen having a casual chat with a German woman who was working on a project in India, but somehow, it feels entirely fresh and rare in a world of carefully curated PR-generated images.

In the video, SRK told the German woman about another woman from her country who had watched ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and was doing a study on Indian films. He also told her to bring him some German films when she came around the next time, as he had watched films in many languages but hadn’t yet, at that point of time, watched a German movie.

The nearly two-minute-long clip has got Twitter- as they say- giggling and kicking their feet.

Many fans have previously spoken about being met with similar humility and charisma while talking to SRK.

