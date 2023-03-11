Home » Buzz » SRK Having a 'Charming' Little Chat With German Woman in Old Video Floors Twitter

SRK Having a 'Charming' Little Chat With German Woman in Old Video Floors Twitter

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan casually chatting with a German journalist is doing the rounds on Twitter and people are gushing over the actor's charisma.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 15:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Old video of SRK being charming is going viral. (Credits: Via Twitter)
Old video of SRK being charming is going viral. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s thumping resurgence on Twitter has been a sight to behold of late. Since SRK winged the promotional strategy for ‘Pathaan’ via ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on the microblogging platform, people have been freshly awoken to the charms of his ways. Now, an old video has been going viral wherein SRK can be seen having a casual chat with a German woman who was working on a project in India, but somehow, it feels entirely fresh and rare in a world of carefully curated PR-generated images.

In the video, SRK told the German woman about another woman from her country who had watched ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and was doing a study on Indian films. He also told her to bring him some German films when she came around the next time, as he had watched films in many languages but hadn’t yet, at that point of time, watched a German movie.

Advertisement

The nearly two-minute-long clip has got Twitter- as they say- giggling and kicking their feet.

RELATED NEWS

Many fans have previously spoken about being met with similar humility and charisma while talking to SRK.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: March 11, 2023, 15:30 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 15:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Saba Azad, Suvreen Chawla Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik's Death, Release Of TJMM, Pre-Oscar Event Hosted By Priyanka Chopra Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week