SRK Helping Hema Malini Get on Stage in Old Video Proves He’s a True Gentleman

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance. He is also known for his wit and humble gestures. He has inspired many actors with his acting skills as well as behaviour. A recent video which is currently going viral is that of some award ceremony. In the video, he can be seen brining actress Hema Malini to the stage.

In the middle of the video, Hema Malini’s sandal falls off her feet. However, being the sweetheart that he is, SRK holds her sandal and puts it on her feet. He then gets her on the stage. The video has been uploaded by one of the fan pages. “King Khan Behaviour," read the caption.

Here is the viral video:

“This is the difference that SRK makes. Helping a lady whose heels had fallen on stairs makes him more masculine. He understands women nature and feeling of embarrassment in such situations," wrote a Twitter user. Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 446K views. Another person wrote, “That’s why he is called King Khan. Even though his films are mediocre, people throng to cinema houses to watch his films for his grace, dignity of behavior and respect for women. Self styled protectors of Indian culture MUST learn a lot from this gentleman."

“Greatness manifests itself in humility. Ignorance (and the resultant sense of insecurity) manifests itself in arrogance. The humility Shahrukh Khan has shown here is a reflection of his greatness, besides his family background, his upbringing and his genes," wrote another Twitter user.

One person wrote, “He is always such a gentleman, especially toward ladies. I think this is the main reason why we women adore him so much. He treats us with utmost respect."

This comes just a day after one Twitter fan has suggested a new theory for the king of romance where she desperately wants him to work with Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway.

Taking to Twitter, August Blue wrote, “Imagining them together in a love story set in a hilly town..Nainital. Talking in Indian-American English. Sitting on one of those green benches, fingers interlaced. Looking at the jheel. Discussing groceries, calling the plumber, picking up their daughter after schoool." The suggestion, since then, has gone viral with over 300K views.

