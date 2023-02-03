Some movies touch hearts due to their amazing storyline, then some actors create magic with their incredible performances on screen! That is what makes the audience remember them for years and that too, with the names of their fictional characters. Be it coach Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, Arjun in ZNMD, Jordan in Rockstar, or Geet in Jab We Met, some actors lived beyond their movies and how! Recently, Bollywood fans listed out the best performances that not just entertained but floored them completely.

Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out a question that read, “What according to you is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your most favourite actor?" This sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging site where users started listing out their favourite actors who left an indelible imprint with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Varun Dhawan in Badlapur, Rajpal Yadav in Chup Chup Ke, Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, to Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish, the list had it all. Who will you choose?

