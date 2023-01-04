SRK Joined Twitter 13 Years Ago and Fans Can't Get Over How 'Pure' His First Tweets Were

Shah Rukh Khan has his own brand of charming presence on Twitter and his ‘ask SRK’ sessions often produce gems in the form of replies from the star to his legions of fans. But did you know that his first tweets were sent out 13 years ago on January 2? We seem to have passed by SRK’s Twitter debut just two days ago. Reminding us of the fact is a tweet from a fan who shared the first tweets to ever have been posted by SRK and unsurprisingly, they were wholesome in every way.

SRK seemed to have posted a series of tweets on January 2 and January 3. They touched on a surprising variety of subjects too, from video games, his kids to his work, and displayed an openness to either “discuss or trash" the ideas that he would be sharing. He also shared that he was shy but had been told by Karan Johar to share his life.

“He was so chatty and interactive. I haven’t seen these," remarked on Twitter user. “He likes Batman games I love him even more now," another said. “He used to share EVERYTHING!" another user wrote. “Man was out here updating his life thirty times a day awww what a cutie, this gives off such pure vibe," wrote another. “Love this man @iamsrk- what a conversation. For a period in 2010, I read these tweets, barely knowing who he was- had just seen his ‘cameo’ in Billu as Irrfan fan & googled who played the ‘star’. Was intrigued & seduced by his candid conversational tone…" one fan wrote.

SRK’s tweeting trajectory certainly has come a long way since then.

