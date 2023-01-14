SRK Scene From 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is Twitter’s Favourite Male Acting Performance Without Yelling

These days, movies and acting performances tend to veer all over the place with loud, high-voltage dialogue that occasionally prevents people from absorbing the true substance of the scene. Acting is performing scenes honestly under fictitious conditions rather than merely memorising lines and speaking in a conversational way with occasional emotion.

A Twitter user recently put out a question that would leave you in deep thought. The user asked people to share with him scenes or movies they consider some of the best male performances that they have ever seen, that favour depth in the acting above theatricality and overtly loud dialogues. The user did get a bunch of replies to the Twitter thread, however, what caught our eyes was a comment that quotes the iconic 2000s film Kal Ho Naa Ho that can still make us weep and smile simultaneously.

The user who started the Twitter thread asked, “What’s a good male acting performance where he isn’t yelling," got the perfect reply from another user who recollected the iconic diary scene where Aman (played by Shah Rukh Khan) reads out a blank diary to protect Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) and says everything that he truly felt for Naina (Preity Zinta). This iconic romantic scene nailed by Shah Rukh Khan, who is touted as the king of romance in Bollywood, is etched in the hearts of all of his fans.

The user sharing the clip from Kal Ho Naa Ho writes, “Oh boy do I have a scene for you." The internet agreed. The audience was moved to tears by Shah Rukh Khan’s masterful acting in this single sequence, which flawlessly captured every word and feeling he wanted to get across to them.

The comments section of the tweet with the video clip also had several users praising Shah Rukh Khan’s performance and recollecting the time when Shah Rukh Khan was at his peak.

One user commented “ This is the only 2000s Bollywood movie I can think of where the writing & plot are good, charming & witty & have aged pretty well too," hinting at the impact it had on the audiences.

Another user wrote, “When Bollywood made sense."

“Uff hadn’t seen this in forever. Classic Shah Rukh," read another comment.

This video brings back fond memories of Shah Rukh Khan and his romantic films, just days before his upcoming release Pathaan.

