SRK's 'Mohabbatein' Was a Wild Ride and This Twitter Thread Unpacks Not So 'Vanilla' Details

Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in Pathaan has got everyone talking. It united the fans in ways nobody coul have ever imagined. Since the release of Pathaan, fans have been on a binge spree where they are just rewatching SRK films and sharing their views on social media. Now, a Twitter user named ‘Pramit’ took to the micro blogging site and shared his take on SRK and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Mohabbatein.’ The movie released in 2000 and also featured actors like Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill. Aishwarya Rai was also a part of the movie. While the movie became a big blockbuster, this person has a different take.

Pramit has shared several images from the movie. In the beginning, he wrote how Raj Aryan Malhotra, which was SRK’s character, wanted to bonk Narayan Shankar’s Daughter, Megha, played by Aishwarya Rai. “But since he didn’t get to (cuz she died!!) he came back to take revenge by motivating narayan’s students to lose their virginity. WHAT. to call it a “copy" of dead poets society is such a vanilla takem" he wrote.

He further mentions, “Talking about the lord, amidst all this hornt up drama, it tries to talk about theism vs atheism, & how the former is usually used to command respect. not the genuine kind, but respect out of fear. indian cinema can’t tackle atheism without atheists succumbing to theism. so.. eh."

Here is the Twitter thread:

Pramit’s take on the film has started a debate on the social media platform and has internet divided. “Wow what a fresh take! I was grown enough to dislike the movie then but technical aspects were sure shot top notch. Also i believe SRK wore very ill fitting clothes back then. This was bearable. DTPH had worst clothes for him. Literally oversized clothes," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “That’s a pervert’s view of looking at things. That’s why perspective is key!"

Meanwhile, after ‘Pathaan’s’ mega success, fans are discussing SRK’s audacious performance in ‘Fan’ on Twitter, especially the scene where Gaurav the fan meets Aryan the star and you almost forget that they’re both being played by SRK. Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “This performance and film are both going to age soo good."

