Home » BUZZ » SRK's Reply to Fan on How Long it Took Him to Build 'Pathaan' Physique Floors Twitter

SRK's Reply to Fan on How Long it Took Him to Build 'Pathaan' Physique Floors Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan held an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, when a fan asked him how long it took him to build his 'Pathaan' physique.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 07:48 IST

New Delhi, India

SRK's Pathaan physique wowed his fans. (Credits: YRF screengrab)
SRK's Pathaan physique wowed his fans. (Credits: YRF screengrab)

Shah Rukh Khan’s physique in ‘Pathaan’ wowed his fans, who praised the dedication that it must have taken and now SRK himself has attested to the fact. The actor spent a wholesome Christmas with son Abram and held an #AskSRK session on Twitter yesterday. “Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment," he tweeted.

During the #AskSRK session, a fan shared a photo of SRK baring his washboard abs and asked how much time it took him to build that physique. SRK’s answer: “57 years bro…"

Advertisement

Fans were all praises for SRK’s witty response.

RELATED NEWS

Recently, one SRK fan framed the reply he got from SRK during an #AskSRK session on Twitter.

Satish took to his Twitter handle to post a photo of how he framed a screenshot of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. The caption of the tweet that was accompanied by the framed picture of SRK’s reply reads, “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab has replied and I do not get it framed.. This can never happen. framing done.. will keep it till the end)."

Satish’s query to SRK was a jab at his 2016 film, Fan, which didn’t do as expected at the box office. Satish asked Shah Rukh to respond to his query, warning him that he would transform into Gaurav, SRK’s character in his 2016 film ‘Fan’ who was obsessed with the film’s protagonist.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 26, 2022, 07:48 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 07:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Raise Temperature With Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Couple's Hottest Pictures