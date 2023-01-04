SRK’s Witty Response to Fan Saying He Married Twice to Get Reply from Actor Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit remains unparalleled among Bollywood stars, and he doesn’t shy away from good-naturedly roasting his fans from time to time. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. They may last just a few minutes, but the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. He hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ for some time today and was as always flooded with questions.

Twitter user “Zagga" asked the mega star, “Sir aapse reply lene k liye 2 shadi krli dono biwi ko pregnant kr diya ab to Reply dedo #AskSrk." SRK’s response is what has left the netizens completely amused. Seeing his replies, we must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, in another Ask SRK, a fan told him he feels like close family, and SRK appreciated their kindness. Another fan took the familial feeling a notch higher and shared a rather tragic tale. “Socha tha gf ke sath Pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur se ho jayegi," one Aasif Khan tweeted at SRK.

SRK’s reply? “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi… don’t worry." That is… comforting?

SRK also had another on-brand piece of advice during an Ask SRK session after the announcement of Pathaan. Most fans were enthused by his comeback and asked him questions on Pathaan, why he was “late" in releasing it and when his other movies were coming out. One exchange with a fan, however, stood out from the rest because it was someone casually asking advice from the Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh answered the fan with his usual wry humour. The fan tweeted at him, “sir padhai kaise karu acche se mann nahi lagta".

