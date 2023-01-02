Stanford University Develops Robotic Boots For People With Mobility Impairments

A new robotic boot has been developed by a team of researchers from Stanford University. Its purpose is to physically support users with mobility impairments by accelerating walking speed and reducing user strain. The video giving glimpses of the same has been shared by a page named NowThis via Twitter. The video shows a few people using the robotic boot to mobilize around. The video also shows snippets of notes which reads, “This robotic boot is designed to help its users walk faster and further. The device, a product of research at Stanford University, uses motors and senses. Its designers say the boot allows wearers to walk 9 per cent faster while using 17 per cent less energy.

Along with this informative video, the caption read, “’It feels like you have sort of a spring in your step’ — This robotic boot is designed for people who need mobility assistance so they can walk faster while using less energy". The tweet also garnered over 51 thousand views as of now.

According to The Robot Report, the boot has a motor that is affixed to the wearer’s calf and gives the leg an extra push with each step. The body of the wearer is taken into account when calculating when and how much pressure should be applied during a push. A factor that the team says distinguishes its design from other attempts at robotic exoskeletons is that the system takes about an hour to adjust to a new wearer and tailor its mobility. Earlier attempts at robotic exoskeletons had difficulty achieving this individualization component.

The scientists used emulators—i.e., devices that gathered data on movements and energy consumption from volunteers who were linked up to them—to develop a machine learning algorithm that powers the personalisation. The volunteers walked at a variety of paces while acting out scenarios like trying to catch a bus or strolling through a park.

The algorithm reportedly drew connections between these scenarios and peoples’ energy expenditure, applying the connections to learn in real-time how to help wearers walk in a way that’s actually useful to them. The computer also examines a fresh pattern of assistance every time a new wearer gets on the boot, seeing how their actions vary in response. Let us know what you think of these robotic boots.

