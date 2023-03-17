Startup CEO Reveals How Access to Indian Railways Library Brought Him Success

Ruchit Garg, the founder of Harvesting Farm Network (HFN), has shared how reading books from Railways library led him to a successful life. Ruchit Garg’s mother began working as a clerk at the Indian Railways’ library after losing her husband at an early age. Garg, the founder of HFN, an Indian internet platform encouraging agri-business, could not afford to purchase books but the railways library came to his rescue.

The curious kid would sneak into the Indian Railways’ library and devour various books and periodicals. Garg described in a series of tweets that he enjoyed reading Harvard Business Review, especially the case studies in the management publication. Years later, he was asked to join a panel debate on financial inclusion for smallholder farmers at Harvard in 2018. During the Covid-19 pandemic , he founded HFN.

Through his Twitter thread , Garg discussed the advantages of library access for railway employees and executives. He wrote that the access to the library was a huge help since many of the books/magazines were out of our price range.

He blogged about his emotional experience after sharing an image of himself standing in front of Harvard University. He wrote that he purchased his own copy of HBR from Harvard’s campus.

Mr. Garg worked for Microsoft for at least 11 years in the United States. He subsequently went to India and began developing Harvesting Farming Network, a seed-to-market start-up (HFN).

His startup, which had been banking with Silicon Valley Bank for almost a decade, was also affected by the bank’s failure.

