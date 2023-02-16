Home » BUZZ » 'Stay Slim To Survive': Tiger's Attack On Leopard Reminds Why Fitness Is Important

'Stay Slim To Survive': Tiger's Attack On Leopard Reminds Why Fitness Is Important

The tiger charges towards the leopard who climbs up a tree to escape the attack.

The clip was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. (Image: Twitter/@susantananda3)
Backing your competence can help you get out of difficult situations. And this is what exactly happened in the case of this leopard under attack by a tiger. The video, posted by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, shows the apex predator running at full speed to catch the leopard. However, it appears that the tiger’s weight eventually became a problem for the animal. The leopard climbs atop a tree to make itself unreachable. The tiger attempts to trace the path of the leopard and nearly succeeds until the weight of its body makes it impossible to climb. In the end, the predator eventually gives up on the prey. The chasing began with a sneak attack that is sure to race your heartbeat. While explaining the conflict between the wild animals, the IFS officer wrote, “That is how a leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape."

When highlighting the skillset of tigers climbing trees, the officer added, “Tigers can easily climb trees, with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old their body weight prevents them to do so. Stay slim to survive."

Check out the video here:

RELATED NEWS

The video has raked up over four lakh views and still counting. It also incited a topic of debate among animal lovers on the internet. A user highlighted, “From what I know, unlike leopards, Tigers can’t really climb up tall trees, all they do is sprint towards it to gain some momentum which helps them cover some height (20ft). That’s why tree houses esp.(in Tiger reserves) are built above 30ft or so."

Another suggested, “Tigers can climb trees, but do not do it that often! Due to their large muscles and legs which are not adapted for regular climbing, they spend most of their time on land. They can be seen in trees for short periods of time, mostly in the lower branches."

One user who agreed with the IFS officer’s message wrote, “Stay lean to go fast …best message."

Meanwhile, another praised the speed of the leopard in the clip, “See the astounding speed with which the leopard climbed the tree! Amazing!"

The details of the location where the thrilling hunt chase took place remain unclear.

