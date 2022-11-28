Home » BUZZ » Stephen King Calls Elon Musk 'Terrible Fit' For Twitter, Bird App Boss Responds

Stephen King Calls Elon Musk 'Terrible Fit' For Twitter, Bird App Boss Responds

Stephen King does not think Elon Musk's management of Twitter has been going well. The billionaire has taken the criticism in stride.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 07:50 IST

Elon Musk and Stephen King expressed their admiration for each other on Twitter. (Photos: Twitter/@StephenKing; Reuters)
Elon Musk and Stephen King expressed their admiration for each other on Twitter. (Photos: Twitter/@StephenKing; Reuters)

Elon Musk and Stephen King had a friendly exchange on Twitter after the author pointed out that Musk seemed to be “making it up as he [went] along" when it came to the management of the platform. “I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along," King tweeted. Musk was not daunted by the criticism.

“Suggestions are welcome Mr. [King]," he tweeted back with a crown emoji. “The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views are tolerated, provided people don’t break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension," he added.

When a Twitter user suggested that Musk should not listen to King, the new Twitter owner replied, “Stephen King is one of most creative people on Earth. While I may not agree with everything he says, I do actually want to hear it."

On a Twitter user’s suggestion, Musk went on to invite King to Twitter 2.0. “Invite him to twitter 2.0 HQ have a face to face conversation," the user suggested.

Musk’s moves on the blue check have been vacillating ever since he took over Twitter. This, along with several decisions that were implemented and reversed, earned him much criticism from users of the blue bird app.

In another interaction on Twitter earlier, actor Mark Ruffalo told Musk to “get off Twitter". US politician AOC had tweeted about how her Twitter account had been wonky since her tweet “upset" Musk. Ruffalo joined in, writing, “Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look."

Musk responded: “Hot take: not everything AOC says is [100 per cent] accurate".

first published: November 28, 2022, 07:50 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 07:50 IST
