Stock Market Crash Memes Trend on Twitter Even As Sensex Recovers From Its Lows

Sensex, Nifty on Wednesday dropped for the fourth session to hit over two-week low tracking losses in global equities. Sensex crashed over 900 points while Nifty gave up its support at the 17,600 level during the session. While it came as a sad news to most and people seem to be worried, there were many who took to Twitter and and shared hilarious memes. Even after the recovery, Stock Market Crash is trending on Twitter and the hashtag is filled with memes.

Taking to the bluebird app, there were people who shared hilarious videos. Many also shared amusing GIFs and images.

Among the global markets, S&P500 and Dow Jones lost 2 per cent each while Asia Nikkei fell 1.4 percent and Heng Seng slipped 0.3 per cent. Nifty’s crucial support zone was seen at the 17,800 level, and once that was breached, it triggered a fresh round of profit booking with the next major support visible near 17,350 levels of the significant 200-DMA zone.

“The entire February month has been into a consolidation phase and very soon prices may break these shackles. Traders are waiting for some triggers, and with key events lined up on the global front, markets are likely to react more to global cues," said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

