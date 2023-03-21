Ahead of Donald Trump’s indictment hearing on Wednesday, Stormy Daniels braved through a mound of trolls coming at her on Twitter. The adult film actress has earned the ire of Trump supporters due to her claim that Trump paid her hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign not to talk about their sexual encounter in 2006. Prosecutors are preparing to charge the former US President under the law for covering up payments worth $1,30,000 (routed through then-lawyer Michael Cohen) as legal fees. Trump’s supporters have been name-calling and trolling Daniels, who in turn has responded with snarky comments about the politician to shut them up.

With news around Donald Trump’s indictment picking up, all of Stormy Daniels’ tweets, including the one in which she posted the picture of her birthday cake, saw angry and sarcastic replies from Trump supporters in the comments section.

She chose to give them a taste of their own medicine. In response to one person asking her why she is so “obsessed" with Trump, she took multiple hits at him.

“I only respond when he posts about me or talks about me on TV…and only a fraction of that. He probably watches my movies on repeat which may be why he has so many typos. (Slippery fingers from lube and KFC)," she said. Not only is Stormy Daniels directly revealing Donald Trump’s preoccupation with her, but she also took a dig at his love for junk food. The politician was photographed digging into a plate of KFC after his campaign in Iowa.

Another degrading tweet directed at the porn star said, “anybody find the stormy does a donkey video yet?" Stormy Daniels turned it around, saying, “My night with tiny wasn’t filmed". Tiny is the nickname she has given Donald Trump.

The showstopper reply, though, was towards a tweet that had a photoshopped picture of Stormy and Trump. The picture had her face imposed on that of a horse, with Trump portrayed as a rider. The account that tweeted the picture, tagged her, asking “This you?"

Making a straightforward reference to Trump’s possibility of landing up in prison, she said, “It is! Giving him a ride straight to jail. See how sweet I am?"

A grand jury is expected to indict Trump late on March 22.

The record for the payment reimbursing Cohen for the money he paid to Daniels says tagged it as “legal fees". Reports suggest that prosecutors could argue that this amounts to Trump falsifying business records.

