Claims of UFO sightings aren’t anything news. People often assume that any unusual-looking object in the sky is a UFO. Several videos of such UFOs have found their way to social media in the past. The most recent occurrence, in which a “semi-transparent triangle" was sighted floating over a city in the United States, has been added to the list. Witnesses of the occurrence are convinced that it is a real alien craft.

The video was recorded by an eyewitness who managed to capture the bizarre sighting. The short clip shows the unknown object floating effortlessly in the sky. According to Ladbible, the witness estimated the craft would be around 60-75 ft in length and was approximately 1,250-1,500 ft in the sky. The triangular shape dismisses any chances of it being a jet plane of any and to top it all, it remains still and floats in the sky at the same location during the video.

The footage was shot above Salt Lake City, Utah, in the USA and follows just weeks after the United States military revealed it was looking into an ‘unidentified flying orb’ discovered by a surveillance plane over an active combat zone.

“I noticed a fairly large triangular object hovering in the sky. It was first floating stationary but moving kind of wavy," the unnamed witness revealed. The bystander had recorded four videos, each lasting around one minute and thirty seconds. The object continued to drift north until seemingly disappearing.

Scott C. Waring, a UFO enthusiast, posted the incident on his blog UFO Sightings Daily. Scott described the encounter as “pretty cool," and he presented his observations and inferences about the triangular object. Scots’ initial impression was that it was one of the Stealth fighter planes that were frequently spotted above Utah. However, the object remained in place and did not move, indicating that it may not be the jet.

He then considered it as a USAF TR3B or triangular craft utilising the Stealth fighter design and body but abandoned that idea since the USAF would not fly a TR3B during the day to keep it concealed from the public. Scot was convinced that this is a genuine extra-terrestrial spaceship after much deliberation.

