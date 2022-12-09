Stress Less, Less Social Media: Desis Share Their Failed New Year Resolutions in Twitter Thread

‘New Year, New Beginning,’ does not stand true for everyone. Even though all of try and be a better version of ourselves with the start of a new year, decide on a few resolutions, not everything comes out to be true. Resonating upon the same, a Twitter user asked fellow users to give her company in misery. Going by the name @Full_Meals, the user asked to shared a list of things they failed to do in 2022. “Please please tell me all the ways in which you have failed in 2022. My misery is asking for company. Things I failed at - Reading - Spending less time on social media - Doing art - Keeping a journal - Stressing less - Being a better parent - Fixing my sleep schedule," read the tweet.

The thread has now gone viral with multiple responses. One person wrote, “First 3 matches with you.

Apart from those: - Writing - Selling my photo prints (yet to start a website, which I was supposed to do this year)

- Complete one personal project (which I was supposed to finish by mid 2022)." Another Twitter user wrote, “Neraya irukku

1. Reading 1 book a month. Tottal failure

2. Cook 3 days a week. Again tottal failure. Thanks Mexican food truck

3. Work out in the morning instead of before bed

4. Related, get more sleep and go to bed early

5. Stop caring about titles ( idhu more existential)."

What are your failed resolutions?

