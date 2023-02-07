Others might need an entire rescue team to help them down to safety. But this self-reliant cat only requires someone to hold a safety net for it and the rest it shall do on its own. In a clip going viral over social media, a cat is seen stuck on the pillar of a flyover. It is dangerously high, and an entire rescue team is on standby to help the feline. The cat first walks around the little space it has and then leaps down. Landing perfectly in the safety net, it wastes no time to rush off as the onlookers continue looking. Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Not only were the social media users impressed by how quick the cat was on fleeing the scene but also for recognizing where the safety net was. Others remarked that looking at how the cat had accomplished this task with such ease, it seemed the feline had done this before as well. An Instagram user wrote, “I didn’t know firefighters did this as well very good to see faith in humanity restored."

“Nothing would’ve happened even if he jumped on the road. Their body is made such. I have seen cat jumping from the fourth-fifth floor and running," another user wrote.

Some users had completely different questions in their heads. “Kya sirf main he hun jo soch raha hai ki woh billi wahan pauchi kaise? (Am I the only one who is thinking how did the cat get there?)"

Advertisement

The Internet is filled with cats on mission impossible. One such clip surfaced on social media and showed a cat’s unique way of crossing an iron railing. The clip left the Internet in splits as the cat adopts mannerisms resembling a snake. The cat zigzags its way on a thin iron railing of a window. The feline tiptoes on its paws and slithers its slender body through the narrow vertical openings of the railing. While the original post is now unavailable, the video was reshared by others as well.

Social media users were entertained by this unusual way of making it across an iron railing. Surely, other cats might have adopted something easier.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here