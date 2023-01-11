Student Gets Caught For Cheating In Test Using ChatGPT

Many of us have cheated in exams, once in a while. The most common way being by asking for answers from our friends, while the invigilator is looking away. But as technology has advanced, the methods of cheating have also levelled up. Recently, a college professor in South Carolina became concerned after catching a student using ChatGPT. It is a new artificial intelligence chatbot that can quickly digest and spit out written information about a vast array of subjects. This latest technology was released by OpenAI, and is now available for public use.

Furman University assistant philosophy professor, Darren Hick, told the New York Post that academia did not see it coming and they were sort of blindsided by it. “As soon as I reported this on Facebook, my [academic] friends said, ‘Yeah, I caught one too," he added.

Last month, Darren instructed his class to write a 500-word essay on two topics for a take-home test: the 18th-century philosopher David Hume, and the paradox of horror that examines how people receive enjoyment from something they are scared of.

While checking the essays after submission, one of them flagged AI usage in the student’s rudimentary answer. The professor stated that ChatGPT’s writing is very smart, like a 12th grader. “It’s a clean style. But it’s recognizable," he added. The professor shared, “If you were teaching somebody how to write an essay, this is how you tell them to write it before they figure out their own style."

He mentioned that he plugged the suspect text into software made by the producers of ChatGPT to determine if the written response was formulated by AI and was given a 99.9% likely match. He then tried the AI and asked a set of questions that students may have asked, but ChatGPT generated similar answers, but no direct matches since it produces unique responses.

When he asked the student, he agreed to use AI in the test and as a result, he failed the class. The undergrad was also turned over to the school principal.

