Student Lashes Out at Teacher Who Allegedly Tagged Him As Terrorist, Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

In a video that has gone viral, a student, reportedly from Karnataka’s Manipal University, could be spotted lashing out at a teacher who allegedly tagged him as a terrorist. In the classroom full of students, the boy schooled his professor for his alleged ‘terrorist’ remark that enraged him to take the blunt step forward. The clip was re-tweeted by Ashok Swain, the Professor of Peace and Conflict at Uppsala University. It was originally shared by a Twitter user, Rukunuddin BaibarS.

In the 45-second video, the young student could be spotted confronting the professor who reportedly called him a terrorist. However, the teacher clarified that he was just like his kid and it was intended to be a joke to which the boy replied, “26/11 is not funny, being Muslim in this country and facing this thing every day is not funny." He even claimed, “Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?" The student, who was unhappy with his teacher’s remarks, further added, “How can you call me like that? In front of so many people? In class. You’re a professional, you’re teaching."

Meanwhile, the professor apologised and said “sorry" to the student who replied, “Sorry doesn’t change how you think or how you portray yourself here." The video sparked an online debate and took the internet by storm as people started reacting to it and how they took it as a personal attack on the community.

Professor Ashok Swain captioned the video," “A Professor in a classroom in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ - This is what it has been to be a minority in India!" Users started pouring in reactions as one of them stated, “Hats off to this young man who refused to silently accept this nonsense."

Another user replied, “Bravo to that kid for standing up to a bigot and bully. IT’S NOT FUNNY, SIR!" A netizen also stated, “So happy to see him stand up for himself!! For too long people have been taught to tolerate. But no one should tolerate discrimination, prejudice esp from a teacher; a figure who is supposed to set the right example for his students & above all be unbiased."

One of them remarked, “Nowhere is it apparent that the professor called him ‘terrorist’.

