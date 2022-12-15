Home » BUZZ » Student Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet Gets Banned, Says Won't Let Twitter Boss 'Win'

Student Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet Gets Banned, Says Won't Let Twitter Boss 'Win'

Jack Sweeney's personal account as well as 'Elon Jet' that tracked Elon Musk's private jet have been suspended by Twitter, a month after the billionaire said that it wouldn't happen.

December 15, 2022, 09:53 IST

Jack Sweeney hits out at Elon Musk. Photos: Reuters (L), Twitter (R)
Jack Sweeney hits out at Elon Musk. Photos: Reuters (L), Twitter (R)

Twitter suspended multiple private jet-tracking accounts, including one that tracked Elon Musk’s jet. Only last month, Musk had claimed that his “commitment to free speech" was such that he would not be banning the @ElonJet account even though he saw it as a personal safety risk. Since 2020, the account had been run by one Jack Sweeney. In fact, Twitter has also announced that all accounts or tweets sharing someone’s live location will be removed henceforth, reported Bloomberg.

Jack Sweeney’s personal Twitter account was also suspended at the time of writing this article. The direct contradiction of what Musk had said in his earlier tweet about not suspending the jet-tracking account is being criticised by Twitter users.

“I’ll definitely be paying more attention to other platforms," Sweeney told Buzzfeed News. “Now I’m going to keep going on forever. I guess I can’t let him win now," he added.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Musk had written in a tweet on November 7. Sweeney had then offered to peacefully take down his (Sweeney’s) account: “I also condemn the use of my account for tracking you down and anyone looking for you in person. Also I’m free to talk about terms of taking down the account peacefully. I just was not happy with previous terms we had discussed."

Sweeney also claimed in a tweet that followers of his account were supporters and admirers of Musk’s endeavours. He added that this was also his motivation behind setting up the ‘Elon Jet’ account.

first published: December 15, 2022, 09:53 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 09:53 IST
