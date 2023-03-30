In a world where backpacks have become an essential part of student life, a group of collegegoers in Chennai decided to challenge the norm by celebrating ‘no bag day.’ On this quirky day, students were encouraged to leave their bags at home and bring in innovative alternatives to carry their essentials. And they came up with some pretty creative solutions. The event was organised by a group of students from the Women’s Christian College in Chennai. A clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, “POV: it’s no bag day in your college." From a pressure cooker to pillow covers, students brought in an array of unusual objects to carry their books and stationery.

As expected, the clip of the students garnered a lot of attention. The one, in particular, involving a pressure cooker became a fan favourite. People loved the idea of carrying a pressure cooker to college and found it to be the most amusing and inventive idea of them all. Some users were amazed by the creativity and ingenuity of the students. They commended the students for coming up with such a fun way to celebrate ‘no bag day’. “That one with the pressure cooker," a user commented followed by a laughing emoji.

“Memories of our alma mater," wrote another.

“Hahaha, this is so cute and funny, especially the one with the cooker," read a comment.

The students of Women’s Christian College aren’t the only ones having fun in college. In a move that would make even the most traditional professors sit up and take notice, a brilliant and bold educator recently bid farewell to their Critical Internet Studies class in a way that left students rolling on the floor with laughter. As memes continue to dominate the internet, the professor decided to embrace this trend by challenging students to create hilarious memes about the class.

Moving to Twitter to share the fruits of this side-splitting assignment, the professor revealed that they learned a lot about what resonated with students and was blown away by their creative genius. And now, with the permission of the students, the professor has shared their meme summary with the world, giving us all a glimpse into the lighter side of education.

Social media users were not ready for all that unfolded when memes collided with classroom assignments.

