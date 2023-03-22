Student's Epic Meltdown Over 'Nirma' Thief Will Remind You of Hostel Days

Living in a hostel can be fun but it also comes with its own struggles. Students living in hostels are very well aware of the struggles of staying away from their families. While many tend to fall in love with their newfound freedom, others find themselves stuck in day-to-day chores. Twitter user Nick Miller took to the bluebird app and shared a screenshot of a student’s group chat. It includes people who are living in a certain hostel. “What goes on," he wrote in the caption along with a crying emoji.

In the screenshot, a person can be seen having a meltdown because somebody stole his/her ‘Nirma.’ The person seems a lot frustrated as he/she has used certain cuss words in the text. While many were able to relate to the situation, there were people who were left in splits. Have a look at the viral post.

The image, since uploaded, has garnered 125K views. “In nyc, I’d leave an extra card scan in the machine for the next person, because it’s a fun lil surprise. Y’all are so cheap, resorting to ma gaali over pennies with people you live with? who raised you," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I live at boys hostel and never have I ever heard…. Bhai tune ye use kyu kia? All I have heard is…. Bhai kisine tera use kia tu kisi aur ka karle."

One person wrote, “anything left in the communal laundry room is fair game, like it or not, just keep ur nirma in ur room!!"

Here are a few responses:

Have you experienced anything similar?

