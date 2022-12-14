Students In China Invent Invisibility Cloak That Makes You Invisible To Security Cameras

Fans of the Harry Potter series have always wished for one of Harry’s most prized possessions, his Invisibility Cloak. While possessing one would have seemed a Utopian dream till now, the wait may finally be over. Students of China have designed one, however, there is a catch. It will not render you invisible to the naked eye but to AI-controlled security cameras. InvisDefense uses an unusual pattern and erratic heat signals to confuse AI cameras.

The InvisDefense jacket, created by a team from Wuhan University in China, is inexpensive and can be worn day or night to evade detection by AI-tracked security camera systems. During the day, the jacket uses a pattern to successfully blind cameras, while at night, its erratic heat signature renders the infrared sensors in the camera unable to detect the heat.

One of the most heavily surveilled nations in the world is China, where AI-powered cameras are used to track everything from employees’ bathroom habits to pupils’ concentration in class. However, it looks like even this artificial intelligence can be fooled with these InvisDefense jackets.

“We spent a lot of energy preparing for this, including this product’s design and development," Wei Hui, the computer science graduate student who designed the coat’s core algorithm, told Vice World News. “We had to use an algorithm to design a least conspicuous image that could render camera vision ineffective."

However, as contradictory as it may sound, this initiative is not a countermeasure against the oppressive surveillance system of China. On the contrary, Wei Hui says it was done to make the system more effective, seeking to find out the loopholes of the AI-powered cameras.

