Students Sing 'Mann Bharrya' in Delhi Metro. Internet Calls It 'Best Live Performance'

The song Mann Bharrya by B Praak has been a fan favourite ever since it was released. This track, like any other that goes viral on the internet, has had several reels and renditions that have been widely appreciated by audiences. A new video has emerged on the internet in which three school students sing the song while riding the Delhi Metro.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Harsh Sharma, who captioned it, “While travelling in the metro yesterday, I came across these super talented kids who were performing live in the pink line metro. This is the best live performance I’ve ever seen. Drop a heart in the comment box if you also enjoyed and appreciate the true talent."

The video begins with three school-going students in uniforms sitting in a metro. One of them is strumming a guitar. The video also shows the three of them beautifully singing the song. Since being shared on November 27, the video has received over 1.8 lakh views, and the number is still growing. In addition, the video has received nearly 28,000 likes. People couldn’t stop praising the young and talented students and a large number of users dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Best video I saw today!!! Thanks for this!!!" Another user commented, “Wow! Such a beautiful moment… Luckily you were there to capture this." A third user wrote, “these are students of “ School of special excellence “ SOSE which are very goal-oriented & talented.."

Another video of a man singing Mann Bharrya in Delhi’s Connaught Place also went viral last month. The video showcased the men performing a beautiful impromptu version of the song and is joined in by a bystander. B Praak sang the popular song Mann Bharrya from the film Shershaah, which was a chartbuster hit due to its hard-hitting lyrics and music that touched several hearts.

