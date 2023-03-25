Watching the Northern Lights is on everyone’s bucket list. After all, who doesn’t want to witness the mesmerising sight of the night sky streaked with green, pink and several other hues? For a lot of people in North America, this dream turned into a reality as they witnessed a dazzling and rare show of the northern lights. Also known as aurora borealis, the phenomenon left people from California to Canada awestruck as streaks of green, pink and purple lit up the sky on Thursday, March 23. The sight was just as stunning as you could imagine. Don’t believe us? Well, then take a look at what people dropped on their social media feeds.

Several Twitter users were awestruck after witnessing the Northern Lights and shared photographs of the aurora borealis. Take a look:

Posting some pictures of the Northern Lights from a plane, a user wrote, “Seeing the Northern lights on a flight from LA to PHX is CRAZY. That’s so far south. Tonight was wild."

“Last night was nothing short of spectacular! The aurora borealis put on an unforgettable show. Below are three shots from Hallow Rock on the northern shore of Minnesota. I have never seen this red in an aurora before… so many colors accompanying the normal green," a comment read.

A lot of accounts also urged the people to witness the breath-taking sight before it vanished.

The aurora borealis was seen dazzling the sky with green and purple streaks in parts of Canada. A lot of residents dropped photos of the event.

Seattle’s National Weather Service also shared photos of the Northern Lights, noting that such hues were rarely witnessed.

With one item crossed off their bucket list, many people quipped that they no longer needed to travel to witness the aurora borealis.

According to the BBC, the aurora was caused due to a “severe geomagnetic storm". This was responsible for the lights being witnessed in large parts of North America.

According to earthsky.org, the Northern Lights are caused when charged particles from the sun strike atoms present in the Earth’s atmosphere, which in turn leads the electrons in the atoms to move to a higher-energy state. When the electrons recede to a lower energy state, they release photons. This process creates the aurora.

