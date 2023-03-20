The rise of content creation has created numerous job opportunities and allowed individuals to showcase their talent and skills on a smaller scale. Social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram have enabled people to leverage technology to their advantage, as evidenced by a recent example shared by a Twitter user. The user highlighted the story of a juice vendor in Bengaluru who has a YouTube channel with over 2K subscribers. This inspiring story has impressed netizens, who have shared similar instances of small-scale vendors maintaining an online presence to keep up with the trend and grow their knowledge along with their businesses.

Keshav Lohia, a Twitter user, recently shared his experience of meeting a fresh juice seller on the streets of Bengaluru who told him about his YouTube channel and had a QR code attached to his fruit-laden vehicle to promote it. The juice seller, known as Kumkum Mridha on YouTube, has over 1.8K subscribers on his channel, where he posts videos about the benefits of different fruits, their juices, recipe videos, and home-cooking videos. Meanwhile, another resident of Bengaluru, who identified this juice vendor of Bellandur, revealed that the vendor offered discounts to customers who subscribed to his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

The motivating story of the juice seller fascinated many internet users with one praising the vendor’s way of merchandising and stating, “The way he has visually displayed his product is smart visual merchandising, clean setup, looks hygienic and that’s what people want when they have to consume juice from roadside stalls. “Bangalore rocks anytime & it isn’t of recent origin. Make the city more clean, commute a lesser hassle and it will be a (star emoji) for ever," mentioned another user. The third user commended the juice vendor’s determination and wrote, “Always impressed by those who strongly desire to make the best out of whatever they are dealt with."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many Twitter users shared their own experiences of encountering similar instances where small-scale vendors and service providers have an online presence. One user shared, “Was travelling by an auto recently and the auto driver who was a tailor pre covid had a YouTube channel. This youtube channel of his was about tailoring designs and styling with around 20k followers," while another one remarked, “Been in an auto last Nov in BLR who vlogged and has 5k subs (subscribers)."

Truly, the story is a testament to the power of technology and social media in providing opportunities for small businesses and individuals to thrive and succeed in today’s digital age.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here