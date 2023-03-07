'Such a Scam': AP Dhillon's Lip Syncing Performance at WPL Has His Fans Disappointed

The opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League was filled with cheers after Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and AP Dhillon made their performance. The WPL has generated hundreds of millions of dollars even before the first ball was bowled. AP Dhillon lit the stage with his electrifying performace. He performed his famous songs like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Insane’. However, while many were cheering and all excited, there were people who pointed out that the singer is lip syncing.

Many took to Twitter and express their anger and disappointment. One Twitter user wrote, “After watching Opening ceremony of #WPL2023 I have Huge respect for #RanveerSingh .#APDhillon was doing lipsync , #KritiSanon didn’t even hold bat correctly and The Energy from all were too low, #Ranveersingh changed his clothes 19-20 times in 5 minutes , And the energy was Insane."

Another person wrote, “AP Dhillon isn’t even trying to lip sync! Often forgets to hold the mic up Why do so many of these stars do it."

Here are a few tweets:

The WPL has earned India’s cricket board a shade under $700 million in franchise and media rights, making it the second-most valuable domestic women’s sport competition globally after US professional basketball.

Some players will earn more for the three-week tournament than they normally would in an entire year and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the league would benefit both cricketers and the sport.

“The young girls who have not got enough chances, for them it is a great platform where they can express themselves," she told reporters on Friday.

