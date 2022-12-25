Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts ‘Sand’ Claus Using 1500 kg of Tomatoes on Christmas, Video Goes Viral

It’s the art that needs recognition for its uniqueness and beauty that varies with each artist. Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is very well-known for his intricate designs and extraordinary themes that come up with every important occasion in the country. This time, Mr. Pattnaik crafted a 27-foot ‘Sand’ Claus in Odisha to mark his ‘own’ celebration of Christmas. Surprisingly, the sculptor used 1500 kg of tomatoes to build a Santa Claus on the sand.

In the video shared by the Padma Bhushan awardee on Twitter, one could see the massive sand art of Santa Claus created by Mr. Pattnaik on Gopalpur beach in Odisha. The sculptor claimed his creation to be the world’s biggest tomato and sand installation of Santa Claus, which weighs around 1.5 tons and is 60 feet wide. He was accompanied by his students to help him craft the beautiful sculpture on the beach located in the Ganjam district. He also wrote, “Merry Christmas" alongside Santa with the use of large tomatoes.

“#TomatoSanta World’s biggest Tomato with Sand," he wrote in his tweet. The caption further read, “ #SantaClause installation of 1.5 tons of Tamato at Gopalpur beach in Odisha, India. This sculpture is 27ft high, and 60 ft wide. My students joined hands with me to complete the sculpture."

“We have set records earlier, too, during Christmas by creating the biggest Santa Claus using different mediums. This time, we have used sand and tomato," said the 45-year-old artist in a report. Mr. Pattnaik is known to have created a 50 feet long and 28 feet wide sculpture of Santa Claus on Puri beach last year. He made the sculpture with 5400 red roses and several other flowers. He has been crafting various sand art for more than a decade now.

