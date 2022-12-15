'Sudha Murthy is a Vibe' in This Video as She Dances With Singer Shreya Ghoshal At An Infosys Event

A video which is currently going viral shows author Sudha Murthy having a gala time with singer Shreya Ghoshal at the “Infosys at 40" event. She can be seen standing with a bunch of people, including Shreya, and dancing to “Barso re megha megha" from Mani Ratnam’s Bollywood movie “Guru". Shreya and Murthy are having a great time, singing and dancing, when all of these people also start to groove with them. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by user Chandra R. Srikanth. “Someone just sent this to me. Sudha Murty dancing and singing with @shreyaghoshal as part of the #Infy4Decades celebration in Bengaluru last night. Wholesome," she wrote in the caption.

The video has now gone viral with nearly 30K views. “Loved it! Sudha Murthy comes out as so genuine," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The way she opened the camera in her mobile and gave it to someone to take video has my heart."

“I can’t stop smiling this is so beautiful and pure," wrote another user.

Murthy also comes as an inspiration and motivation to every new-age parent. She is not just a businesswoman, writer, and social worker, but she is a living guidebook for everyone struggling to raise their kids right.

On several occasions, she has talked about parenting. Being a mother of two, she has always used her voice to guide other parents in the right direction with a perfect piece of advice.

Earlier, in a video posted by YouTube channel Momespresso, Murthy talked about the most important thing parents must do. They should act in the right way in front of their kids to imbibe the right habits in them. If you are standing in a queue, then you should wait for your turn patiently without breaking the queue, so that your children learn the same habit.

