Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Chill With Kendall Jenner in Dubai and Twitter Wants the Tea

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan are two emerging star kids that enjoy massive stardom even before making their debut. Hence, it was no surprise to fans to see the closest BFFs of the tinsel town together at a party. However, no one expected that they would be joined by Kendall Jenner. The duo attended her party in a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a number of pictures and videos from the grand occasion. One of the snaps showed her posing with Kendall Jenner and Suhana Khan with the cityscape and a swimming pool in the background. Have a look at the image:

When desi Twitter saw this picture, they couldn’t keep calm and the micro-blogging site was flooded with reactions. “Is it just me or Shanaya Kapoor looks like she belongs to the Kardashian clan or something," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Kendall taking a scooty ride in Mumbai after this photo."

Another picture in her story showed the star kid showing off her identical heels with Suhana Khan followed by a cropped picture of the two striking a pose in their stunning dresses. Shanaya also shared a post of herself and some short clips that showcased her interacting with the guests.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral is that of Sanjay Kapoor. In the video, he can be seen talking about how his daughter had to go through unwanted paparazzi. Deeming it as Shanaya Kapoor’s “struggles," the actor says that people think it is easy but it is the opposite of that. The video has been uploaded on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip. In the video, he can be heard calling it “unnerving".

“‘But it is tough. It’s tough. People think it’s easy. It’s the opposite, it’s tough.’ Keh diya. Bas keh diya," read a comment. Another person wrote, “You want to be clicked and you get clicked!! Enough of your shit!! Look at Adi Chopra , we don’t even know how he looks like now.., look at their son/daughter.. I don’t even remember what their baby gender is..And you say it’s all people who are after her.. like wtf.. don’t pull this Taimur kind of card on her."

