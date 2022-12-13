Sultan Kösen, The World's Tallest Man, Turns 40

The world’s tallest man Sultan Kösen recently celebrated his 40th birthday. On this special occasion, on December 10, Sultan shared his dream of travelling to the remaining countries in the world that he is yet to visit. He also showed his keen desire to keep holding on to this title.

Sultan, who is 8 feet and 2.8 inches tall, celebrated his birthday at the American franchise Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando, USA. While talking to the Guinness Book of World Records, Sultan shared his struggles as to how he could never attend school properly and was signed to the Galatasaray basketball team, but unfortunately, he was deemed too tall to play basketball. He then went on to do farming to help his family.

The caption of the Guinness Book of World Records stated, “Happy Birthday to the world’s tallest man living, Sultan Kösen (Türkiye), who celebrated his 40th birthday - Sultan turns 40 on December 10th @ripleysbelieveitornot."

So far, the video has received over 1.5 million views and over 80k people have liked the video. In the video, Sultan can be seen posing next to the statue of Robert Wadlow, the tallest man recorded in history. The video also shares a glimpse of him blowing his birthday candles and posing with the kids.

Sultan becomes the first man over 8 feet to hold the title of Guinness Book of World Records for more than 20 years. He was titled the world’s tallest man in the year 2009. In fact, till now, there have been only ten people who make Guinness World Records history and are 8 feet or taller.

Sultan has successfully travelled to more than a hundred countries, appeared on television and become a cultural ambassador for Turkey. He suffered a condition called pituitary gigantism, which made him 8 feet 2.8 inches tall.

The rest of his family has an average height. He married in the year 2013 with Merv Dibo who is nine years his junior and is just 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m) tall.

