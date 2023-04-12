Sunidhi Chauhan Sings Unholy With Son; Fans Say It’s ‘Not Appropriate Song For Kid’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Unholy has been in the trends ever since it was dropped on social media. It is not just ruling the online world (thanks to innumerable Instagram Reels made with its music), Unholy also fetched the singer duo Grammy Awards. Its popularity can be measured by the fact that celebrities around the world have also shared their takes on Unholy. Joining the list is Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who jumped on the bandwagon with her 5-year-old son Tegh Sonik. She shared a video of herself singing the chartbuster track with the little munchkin. While the visuals of the two crooning Unholy are very amusing, it is the choice of the song that has brought Sunidhi to the receiving end of criticism.

Sunidhi shared the video with two hashtags “Sunday" and “best day". The clip opens with Sunidhi asking Tegh if he is “ready?" To which he cutely responds “yes". With Sunidhi leading the song, the duo soon starts crooning it in sync. Sunidhi Chauhan, who never fails to impress with her singing, raised the bar with her melodious mesmerising voice. A group of users couldn’t get enough of Tegh’s adorable expressions in the video.

The video, in no time, attracted a plethora of reactions from celebs and fans. Several, including some of Sunidhi Chauhan’s industry friends, also acknowledged the video. Gauahar Khan called the video “Cutest." However, many users were quick to point out the “inappropriate" choice of song. A user wrote, “This is so cute. This song is really great but I think this kind of lyrics is not good for kids." Another commented, “This is not a song which a kid should be listening to or singing." One more commented, “Not an appropriate song for the child to sing or even hear it. What’s wrong with you?" Another reaction read: “The lyrics of the song is totally inappropriate for such a kid to sing."

Some wondered if Tegh knew the meaning of the lyrics he was crooning. A user wrote, “Does the child know the meaning too?"

So far, the video has been played more than two million times.

