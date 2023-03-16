Home » Buzz » Sunny Side Up or Half-Fry? Twitter User Asks People to Name This Dish, Gets 'Egg-cellent' Replies

Sunny Side Up or Half-Fry? Twitter User Asks People to Name This Dish, Gets 'Egg-cellent' Replies

Twitter user Abhishek Anand took to the micro blogging site and shared an image an egg dish. With this, he asked people what they call it at their home.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 17:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter User Asks People to Name An Egg Dish. (Image: Twitter/@Canva)
Twitter User Asks People to Name An Egg Dish. (Image: Twitter/@Canva)

There are often times when one dish has multiple names. For instance, the Indian street food dish Gol Gappe has multiple names. It is called Puchka in Kolkata and Pani Puri in Maharashtra. Similarly, this one egg dish is half fried for some people and sunny side up for others. It is cooked. It is made by cracking an egg into a small ramekin and slowly adding it to the skillet. Once half-cooked, you can season it with some salt and pepper. Twitter user Abhishek Anand took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of the same. With this, he asked people what they call it at their home.

Abhishek is a Journalist. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “What do you call it here?" Have a look at the image:

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. While most people were sarcastic, there were people who also gave genuine answers. “Isme Aam ka koi bhi mishran nahi hota Fir bhi log ise #Aamlet kahte hain," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “High cholesterol." One Twitter user wrote, “Half Egg Fry." Here are a few responses:

What do you call this dish?

first published: March 16, 2023, 17:18 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 17:18 IST
