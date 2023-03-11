Dr Anna Livingstone, retired GP in Limehouse East London, is going viral on Twitter since a video of her speaking in fluent Sylheti Bengali surfaced. Sylheti is often considered a Bengali dialect or an independent language. Dr Livingstone learned it as a means to understand her patients in the 80s, when there were no interpreters available.

In an interview with London Bangla Voice, Dr Livingstone spoke about how her patients in the 80s knew only Bengali and no English, and how it pushed her to learn the language to help them. She joked about how she knows smatterings of various languages. Twitter has been in awe of how much persistence it would have taken her to learn Bengali all by herself. People who have met Dr Livingstone also shared stories of her work as a tireless activist.

The feat is remarkable also because Sylheti does not yet have a standardised script and is considered an under-recognised language.

Dr Livingstone certainly is one of the people restoring our faith in humanity!

