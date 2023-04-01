Supervolcanic Eruption Will Kill Thousands On July 18, warns Time Traveller

If you have read the famous HG Wells novel The Time Machine, you must be acquainted with the term apocalypse. The book delves into the life of a person who can travel in time. It is his unconventional journey to a futuristic planet which is affected by an apocalypse. The concept of time travelling and apocalypse have always intrigued mankind. Several movies have also been made that perfectly capture the disastrous effects of an apocalypse. But are time travellers real?

Recently, a mysterious social media user named Eno Alaric, who claims himself to be a time traveller has made some shocking statements about a volcanic eruption that is likely to kill thousands of people. According to the Mirror, Eno, who has over 26,000 followers on Tik Tok, has taken up the responsibility of warning the masses of an upcoming natural disaster.

He claims to have returned from the year 2671, giving insights into his futuristic visions. In a new video, uploaded on his social media handles, Eno has spoken on how a terrible super volcanic eruption will wash away thousands of people from the face of the Earth. The self-proclaimed time traveller also claims that the incident will take place this year itself.

Daily Star reported that in his new viral clip, Eno has shared with his followers that the supposed doomsday will fall on July 18, 2023, upon the eruption of a supervolcano in the western United States. His prediction, which he uploaded on the short video-streaming platform TikTok reads, “July 18: The supervolcano in the Western United States erupts, covering the skies in a thick plume of smoke and ash."

He added that humans will perish under the effect, and US skies will be overcast with thick smoke with no place to escape. Eno Alaric also divulged details about specific world-altering events that will have catastrophic consequences.

Eno Alaric has also predicted that bubonic plague would infect about 52,000 people across the world before it is contained. Eno’s other prophecies include aliens invading Earth, and people being able to travel across dimensions, owing to different portals opening in the world.

